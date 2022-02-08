Gati Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 413.76 crore, up 3.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 413.76 crore in December 2021 up 3.22% from Rs. 400.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021 up 115.26% from Rs. 25.49 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.34 crore in December 2021 down 34.8% from Rs. 25.06 crore in December 2020.

Gati EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.10 in December 2020.

Gati shares closed at 192.20 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.83% returns over the last 6 months and 108.57% over the last 12 months.