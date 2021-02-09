Gati Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 400.84 crore, down 9.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 400.84 crore in December 2020 down 9.68% from Rs. 443.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.49 crore in December 2020 down 409.8% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.06 crore in December 2020 up 32.1% from Rs. 18.97 crore in December 2019.

Gati shares closed at 92.15 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 109.67% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.