Gati Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 400.84 crore, down 9.68% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gati are:
Net Sales at Rs 400.84 crore in December 2020 down 9.68% from Rs. 443.82 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.49 crore in December 2020 down 409.8% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.06 crore in December 2020 up 32.1% from Rs. 18.97 crore in December 2019.
Gati shares closed at 92.15 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 109.67% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.
|Gati
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|400.84
|342.50
|443.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|400.84
|342.50
|443.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|67.79
|63.45
|97.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.19
|1.58
|-1.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.85
|36.18
|49.00
|Depreciation
|9.78
|9.90
|10.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|264.78
|220.68
|283.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.83
|10.71
|4.30
|Other Income
|0.45
|2.79
|3.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.28
|13.50
|8.18
|Interest
|10.42
|11.56
|13.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.86
|1.94
|-5.21
|Exceptional Items
|-20.65
|-11.34
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.79
|-9.40
|-5.21
|Tax
|10.69
|1.41
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.48
|-10.81
|-5.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.48
|-10.81
|-5.15
|Minority Interest
|0.99
|-0.28
|0.15
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-25.49
|-11.09
|-5.00
|Equity Share Capital
|24.39
|24.39
|21.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.10
|-0.92
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.10
|-0.92
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.10
|-0.92
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.10
|-0.92
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited