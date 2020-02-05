Gati Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 443.82 crore, down 7.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 443.82 crore in December 2019 down 7.65% from Rs. 480.56 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2019 down 235.5% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.97 crore in December 2019 down 28.14% from Rs. 26.40 crore in December 2018.

Gati shares closed at 68.10 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 66.71% returns over the last 6 months and -3.20% over the last 12 months.