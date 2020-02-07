Gati Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 443.82 crore, down 7.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gati are:
Net Sales at Rs 443.82 crore in December 2019 down 7.65% from Rs. 480.56 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2019 down 235.5% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.97 crore in December 2019 down 28.14% from Rs. 26.40 crore in December 2018.
Gati shares closed at 68.55 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.67% returns over the last 6 months and -1.15% over the last 12 months.
|Gati
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|443.82
|439.70
|480.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|443.82
|439.70
|480.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|97.03
|94.90
|101.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.10
|0.40
|-1.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.00
|46.76
|47.84
|Depreciation
|10.79
|12.74
|7.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|283.80
|279.68
|308.68
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.30
|5.22
|16.53
|Other Income
|3.88
|1.32
|2.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.18
|6.54
|19.02
|Interest
|13.39
|15.12
|11.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.21
|-8.58
|7.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.21
|-8.58
|7.36
|Tax
|-0.06
|1.97
|3.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.15
|-10.55
|4.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.15
|-10.55
|4.21
|Minority Interest
|0.15
|-0.55
|-0.52
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.00
|-11.10
|3.69
|Equity Share Capital
|21.72
|21.72
|21.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-1.02
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-1.02
|0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-1.02
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-1.02
|0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:44 am