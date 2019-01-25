Gati Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 480.56 crore, up 7.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 480.56 crore in December 2018 up 7.15% from Rs. 448.51 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2018 down 23.13% from Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.40 crore in December 2018 up 1.42% from Rs. 26.03 crore in December 2017.

Gati EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2017.

Gati shares closed at 76.40 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.84% returns over the last 6 months and -43.28% over the last 12 months.