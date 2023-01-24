 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gateway Distriparks Q3 profit rises 15% to Rs 55.3 crore

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

The revenue during Q3FY23 stood almost flat at Rs 269.50 crore in comparison to Rs 267.35 crore clocked in the December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Inter-modal logistics firm Gateway Distriparks Ltd (GDL) on Tuesday reported a 15 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 55.3 crore in December quarter over the same period last year.

The company had recorded a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 47.92 crore in the third quarter of FY22, GDL said in a statement.

The revenue during Q3FY23 stood almost flat at Rs 269.50 crore in comparison to Rs 267.35 crore clocked in the December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Besides, both rail and CFS (container freight station) businesses saw a dip in the volume with rail throughput declining 7.79 per cent at 78,617 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) and CFS throughput falling 16 per cent at 89,820 TEUs in the third quarter of the current fiscal over Q3FY22, the company said.