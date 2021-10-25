Gateway Distri Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.34 crore, down 2.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.34 crore in September 2021 down 2.57% from Rs. 75.27 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2021 down 130.77% from Rs. 10.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.43 crore in September 2021 down 60.68% from Rs. 44.33 crore in September 2020.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 261.30 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)