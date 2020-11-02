Gateway Distri Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.27 crore, down 10.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.27 crore in September 2020 down 10.02% from Rs. 83.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.14 crore in September 2020 up 199.13% from Rs. 10.23 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.33 crore in September 2020 up 99.24% from Rs. 22.25 crore in September 2019.

Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2019.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 91.45 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.89% returns over the last 6 months and 3.56% over the last 12 months.