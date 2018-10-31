Gateway Distri Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 88.54 crore, up 10.42% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 88.54 crore in September 2018 up 10.42% from Rs. 80.19 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2018 down 28.57% from Rs. 7.68 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.50 crore in September 2018 down 10.67% from Rs. 19.59 crore in September 2017.

Gateway Distri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.71 in September 2017.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 136.15 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -19.22% returns over the last 6 months and -48.46% over the last 12 months.