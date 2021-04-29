Gateway Distri Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 83.34 crore, up 19.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.34 crore in March 2021 up 19.48% from Rs. 69.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2021 down 115.04% from Rs. 35.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.65 crore in March 2021 down 72.46% from Rs. 64.09 crore in March 2020.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 206.45 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 126.87% returns over the last 6 months and 128.25% over the last 12 months.