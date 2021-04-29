MARKET NEWS

Gateway Distri Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 83.34 crore, up 19.48% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gateway Distriparks are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.34 crore in March 2021 up 19.48% from Rs. 69.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.27 crore in March 2021 down 115.04% from Rs. 35.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.65 crore in March 2021 down 72.46% from Rs. 64.09 crore in March 2020.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 206.45 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 126.87% returns over the last 6 months and 128.25% over the last 12 months.

Gateway Distriparks
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations83.3475.7469.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations83.3475.7469.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.355.925.47
Depreciation9.689.8910.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses57.3049.7552.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.0110.191.34
Other Income0.9621.5552.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.9731.7453.63
Interest11.2111.1917.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.2520.5536.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.2520.5536.00
Tax2.032.470.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.2718.0735.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.2718.0735.06
Equity Share Capital124.84124.84108.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.611.253.22
Diluted EPS-0.611.253.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.611.253.22
Diluted EPS-0.611.253.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2021 11:45 am

