Gateway Distri Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 337.88 crore, up 3.56% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gateway Distriparks are:

Net Sales at Rs 337.88 crore in June 2022 up 3.56% from Rs. 326.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.78 crore in June 2022 up 28.89% from Rs. 43.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.49 crore in June 2022 down 3.29% from Rs. 90.47 crore in June 2021.

Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2021.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 73.95 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Gateway Distriparks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 337.88 355.12 326.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 337.88 355.12 326.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.52 19.57 15.58
Depreciation 24.58 28.04 31.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 237.65 242.79 223.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.12 64.72 55.75
Other Income 3.78 18.27 3.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.91 82.99 58.75
Interest 11.23 15.68 15.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.68 67.31 43.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.68 67.31 43.31
Tax -4.10 -17.45 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.78 84.76 43.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.78 84.76 43.28
Equity Share Capital 499.64 499.64 499.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.12 1.69 0.87
Diluted EPS 1.12 1.69 0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.12 1.69 0.87
Diluted EPS 1.12 1.69 0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
