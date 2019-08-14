Gateway Distri Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 139.30 crore, up 58.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.30 crore in June 2019 up 58.87% from Rs. 87.68 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.32 crore in June 2019 up 126.05% from Rs. 18.72 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.68 crore in June 2019 up 133.47% from Rs. 31.13 crore in June 2018.

Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.72 in June 2018.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 98.80 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and -45.73% over the last 12 months.