Gateway Distri Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 346.27 crore, up 357.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 346.27 crore in December 2021 up 357.17% from Rs. 75.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.69 crore in December 2021 up 174.92% from Rs. 18.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2021 up 137.64% from Rs. 41.63 crore in December 2020.

Gateway Distri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in December 2020.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 280.35 on January 04, 2022 (NSE)