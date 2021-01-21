Gateway Distri Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.74 crore, down 1.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.74 crore in December 2020 down 1.61% from Rs. 76.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.07 crore in December 2020 up 395.69% from Rs. 6.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.63 crore in December 2020 up 132.83% from Rs. 17.88 crore in December 2019.

Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2019.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 140.85 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.55% returns over the last 6 months and 8.64% over the last 12 months.