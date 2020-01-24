Gateway Distri Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 76.98 crore, down 13.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.98 crore in December 2019 down 13.24% from Rs. 88.73 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.11 crore in December 2019 down 121.04% from Rs. 29.05 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.88 crore in December 2019 down 57.28% from Rs. 41.85 crore in December 2018.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 131.80 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.92% returns over the last 6 months and 24.46% over the last 12 months.