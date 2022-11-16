 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gateway Distri Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.13 crore, up 6.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gateway Distriparks are:

Net Sales at Rs 359.13 crore in September 2022 up 6.97% from Rs. 335.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.06 crore in September 2022 up 25.29% from Rs. 47.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.66 crore in September 2022 up 1.96% from Rs. 96.76 crore in September 2021.

Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 73.55 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.07% returns over the last 6 months and -74.48% over the last 12 months.

Gateway Distriparks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 359.13 343.75 335.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 359.13 343.75 335.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.69 16.75 15.07
Depreciation 26.66 25.50 32.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 247.55 239.62 229.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.23 61.88 58.10
Other Income 2.78 3.48 5.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.00 65.35 63.85
Interest 11.27 11.78 16.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.73 53.57 47.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.73 53.57 47.44
Tax 2.28 -4.12 0.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.45 57.70 46.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.45 57.70 46.89
Minority Interest -0.47 -0.87 0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.08 0.75 0.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 59.06 57.58 47.14
Equity Share Capital 499.64 499.64 499.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 1.17 0.94
Diluted EPS 1.19 1.17 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 1.17 0.94
Diluted EPS 1.19 1.17 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gateway Distri #Gateway Distriparks #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:55 am