Gateway Distri Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 335.74 crore, up 27.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 335.74 crore in September 2021 up 27.89% from Rs. 262.52 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.91 crore in September 2021 up 1009.1% from Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.76 crore in September 2021 up 38.86% from Rs. 69.68 crore in September 2020.

Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 3.76 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2020.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 261.30 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)