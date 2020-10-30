Gateway Distri Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 262.52 crore, down 19.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.52 crore in September 2020 down 19.25% from Rs. 325.09 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2020 down 75.06% from Rs. 16.96 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.68 crore in September 2020 down 7.09% from Rs. 75.00 crore in September 2019.

Gateway Distri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.56 in September 2019.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 89.95 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and -0.18% over the last 12 months.