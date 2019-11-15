Gateway Distri Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 325.09 crore, up 210.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.09 crore in September 2019 up 210.97% from Rs. 104.54 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.96 crore in September 2019 down 2.46% from Rs. 17.39 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.00 crore in September 2019 up 246.9% from Rs. 21.62 crore in September 2018.

Gateway Distri EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.56 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2018.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 83.25 on November 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.64% returns over the last 6 months and -47.59% over the last 12 months.