Gateway Distri Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 104.54 crore, Up 7.16% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gateway Distriparks are: Net Sales at Rs 104.54 crore in September 2018 Up 7.16% from Rs. 97.55 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.39 crore in September 2018 Down 1.81% from Rs. 17.71 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.62 crore in September 2018 Down 13.35% from Rs. 24.95 crore in September 2017. Gateway Distri EPS has Decreased to Rs. 1.60 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.63 in September 2017. Gateway Distri shares closed at 139.15 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -17.44% returns over the last 6 months and -47.32% over the last 12 months. Gateway Distriparks Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Dec'15 Net Sales/Income from operations 104.54 103.11 267.13 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.92 Total Income From Operations 104.54 103.11 268.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.50 5.33 10.33 Depreciation 8.28 8.48 20.15 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 79.95 75.81 194.92 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.82 13.49 42.64 Other Income 2.53 4.19 3.75 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.34 17.68 46.39 Interest 3.04 3.10 4.62 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.30 14.58 41.77 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 10.30 14.58 41.77 Tax 3.22 3.32 12.59 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.08 11.26 29.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.08 11.26 29.18 Minority Interest -0.04 -0.08 -0.08 Share Of P/L Of Associates 10.34 19.53 1.83 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.39 30.70 30.93 Equity Share Capital 108.73 108.73 108.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.60 2.82 2.85 Diluted EPS 1.60 2.82 2.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.60 2.82 2.85 Diluted EPS 1.60 2.82 2.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 30, 2018 02:52 pm