Gateway Distri Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.05 crore, up 2.51% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gateway Distriparks are:

Net Sales at Rs 359.05 crore in March 2022 up 2.51% from Rs. 350.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.02 crore in March 2022 up 85.16% from Rs. 45.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.88 crore in March 2022 up 15.02% from Rs. 98.14 crore in March 2021.

Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2021.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 78.90 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -71.11% returns over the last 6 months and -54.15% over the last 12 months.

Gateway Distriparks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 359.05 349.28
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 359.05 349.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- --
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 19.81 15.19
Depreciation 28.85 33.43
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 244.35 240.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.05 60.04
Other Income 17.98 6.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.03 66.81
Interest 16.21 16.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.82 50.70
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.82 50.70
Tax -17.43 3.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.25 47.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.25 47.56
Minority Interest -0.19 0.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 0.36
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 85.02 48.07
Equity Share Capital 499.64 499.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.70 0.96
Diluted EPS 1.70 0.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.70 0.95
Diluted EPS 1.70 0.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 26, 2022 07:44 pm
