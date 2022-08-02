Gateway Distri Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 343.75 crore, up 4.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.75 crore in June 2022 up 4.29% from Rs. 329.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.58 crore in June 2022 up 32.16% from Rs. 43.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.85 crore in June 2022 down 1.06% from Rs. 91.82 crore in June 2021.

Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2021.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 73.95 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)