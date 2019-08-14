Gateway Distri Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 368.91 crore, up 257.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 368.91 crore in June 2019 up 257.79% from Rs. 103.11 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.44 crore in June 2019 up 90.36% from Rs. 30.70 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.39 crore in June 2019 up 360.21% from Rs. 26.16 crore in June 2018.

Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 5.38 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.82 in June 2018.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 98.80 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and -45.73% over the last 12 months.