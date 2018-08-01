Gateway Distri consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 103.11 crore

Gateway Distriparks has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 103.11 crore and a net profit of Rs 30.70 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Gateway Distriparks has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 103.11 crore and a net profit of Rs 30.70 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Gateway Distri shares closed at 168.05 on July 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.66% returns over the last 6 months and -38.69% over the last 12 months. Gateway Distriparks Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'16 Jun'15 Net Sales/Income from operations 103.11 256.69 262.77 Other Operating Income -- 0.99 1.43 Total Income From Operations 103.11 257.67 264.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.33 8.77 8.93 Depreciation 8.48 19.97 20.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 75.81 198.96 184.86 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.49 29.98 50.27 Other Income 4.19 8.25 4.27 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.68 38.23 54.54 Interest 3.10 3.77 5.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.58 34.46 49.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 14.58 34.46 49.47 Tax 3.32 10.80 29.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.26 23.65 19.87 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.26 23.65 19.87 Minority Interest -0.08 -0.24 -0.47 Share Of P/L Of Associates 19.53 3.06 2.23 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.70 26.47 21.63 Equity Share Capital 108.73 108.73 108.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.82 2.43 1.99 Diluted EPS 2.82 2.43 1.99 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.82 2.43 1.99 Diluted EPS 2.82 2.43 1.99 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 7.30 Share Holding (%) -- -- 67.14 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 1.03 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 28.83 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 9.47 b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 2.54 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 71.17 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 23.39 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 1, 2018 02:33 pm