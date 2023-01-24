Gateway Distri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.09 crore, down 2.34% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gateway Distriparks are:Net Sales at Rs 341.09 crore in December 2022 down 2.34% from Rs. 349.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.78 crore in December 2022 up 13.97% from Rs. 48.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.81 crore in December 2022 down 6.41% from Rs. 100.24 crore in December 2021.
Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2021.
|Gateway Distri shares closed at 66.40 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.54% returns over the last 6 months
|Gateway Distriparks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|341.09
|359.13
|349.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|341.09
|359.13
|349.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.45
|15.69
|15.19
|Depreciation
|25.87
|26.66
|33.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|232.71
|247.55
|240.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|65.06
|69.23
|60.04
|Other Income
|2.87
|2.78
|6.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|67.94
|72.00
|66.81
|Interest
|10.53
|11.27
|16.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|57.41
|60.73
|50.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|57.41
|60.73
|50.70
|Tax
|3.61
|2.28
|3.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|53.80
|58.45
|47.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|53.80
|58.45
|47.56
|Minority Interest
|-0.53
|-0.47
|0.15
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.51
|1.08
|0.36
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|54.78
|59.06
|48.07
|Equity Share Capital
|499.64
|499.64
|499.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.11
|1.19
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|1.11
|1.19
|0.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.11
|1.19
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|1.11
|1.19
|0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited