Gateway Distri Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 313.80 crore, up 4.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.80 crore in December 2020 up 4.98% from Rs. 298.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.75 crore in December 2020 up 98.3% from Rs. 16.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.06 crore in December 2020 up 28.74% from Rs. 66.07 crore in December 2019.

Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2019.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 116.00 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.22% returns over the last 6 months and -10.53% over the last 12 months.