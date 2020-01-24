Gateway Distri Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 298.93 crore, up 190.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 298.93 crore in December 2019 up 190.15% from Rs. 103.02 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.51 crore in December 2019 up 1.72% from Rs. 16.23 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.07 crore in December 2019 up 210.48% from Rs. 21.28 crore in December 2018.

Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.50 in December 2018.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 131.80 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.92% returns over the last 6 months and 24.46% over the last 12 months.