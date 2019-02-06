Gateway Distri Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 103.02 crore, up 6.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.02 crore in December 2018 up 6.18% from Rs. 97.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.23 crore in December 2018 down 17.48% from Rs. 19.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.28 crore in December 2018 down 13.14% from Rs. 24.50 crore in December 2017.

Gateway Distri EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.81 in December 2017.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 108.70 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.86% returns over the last 6 months and -50.76% over the last 12 months.