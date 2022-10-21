 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Garware Technic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.62 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:

Net Sales at Rs 351.62 crore in September 2022 up 28.92% from Rs. 272.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.99 crore in September 2022 up 22.46% from Rs. 37.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.74 crore in September 2022 up 17.87% from Rs. 56.62 crore in September 2021.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 22.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.22 in September 2021.

Garware Technic shares closed at 3,414.95 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.12% returns over the last 6 months and -4.14% over the last 12 months.

Garware Technical Fibres
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 351.62 293.42 272.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 351.62 293.42 272.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 93.39 104.90 90.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.44 14.28 7.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.64 -25.14 -14.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.77 42.69 36.02
Depreciation 5.48 5.38 5.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 128.14 119.28 105.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.76 32.04 41.36
Other Income 7.50 4.69 9.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.26 36.73 51.23
Interest 3.09 2.81 2.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.17 33.92 48.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.17 33.92 48.57
Tax 12.18 7.89 11.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.99 26.03 37.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.99 26.03 37.56
Equity Share Capital 20.62 20.62 20.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.31 12.63 18.22
Diluted EPS 22.31 12.63 18.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.31 12.63 18.22
Diluted EPS 22.31 12.63 18.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 21, 2022 10:00 pm
