Garware Technic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.62 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.62 crore in September 2022 up 28.92% from Rs. 272.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.99 crore in September 2022 up 22.46% from Rs. 37.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.74 crore in September 2022 up 17.87% from Rs. 56.62 crore in September 2021.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 22.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.22 in September 2021.

Garware Technic shares closed at 3,414.95 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.12% returns over the last 6 months and -4.14% over the last 12 months.