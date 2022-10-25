Garware Technic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.62 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 351.62 293.42 272.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 351.62 293.42 272.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 93.39 104.90 90.27 Purchase of Traded Goods 9.44 14.28 7.76 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.64 -25.14 -14.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 41.77 42.69 36.02 Depreciation 5.48 5.38 5.39 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 128.14 119.28 105.96 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.76 32.04 41.36 Other Income 7.50 4.69 9.87 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.26 36.73 51.23 Interest 3.09 2.81 2.66 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.17 33.92 48.57 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 58.17 33.92 48.57 Tax 12.18 7.89 11.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.99 26.03 37.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.99 26.03 37.56 Equity Share Capital 20.62 20.62 20.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 22.31 12.63 18.22 Diluted EPS 22.31 12.63 18.22 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 22.31 12.63 18.22 Diluted EPS 22.31 12.63 18.22 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited