Garware Technic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.62 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:Net Sales at Rs 351.62 crore in September 2022 up 28.92% from Rs. 272.75 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.99 crore in September 2022 up 22.46% from Rs. 37.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.74 crore in September 2022 up 17.87% from Rs. 56.62 crore in September 2021.
Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 22.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.22 in September 2021. Garware Technic shares closed at 3,572.60 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.31% returns over the last 6 months and 7.77% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations351.62293.42272.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations351.62293.42272.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials93.39104.9090.27
Purchase of Traded Goods9.4414.287.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.64-25.14-14.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost41.7742.6936.02
Depreciation5.485.385.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses128.14119.28105.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.7632.0441.36
Other Income7.504.699.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.2636.7351.23
Interest3.092.812.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.1733.9248.57
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax58.1733.9248.57
Tax12.187.8911.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.9926.0337.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.9926.0337.56
Equity Share Capital20.6220.6220.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.3112.6318.22
Diluted EPS22.3112.6318.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.3112.6318.22
Diluted EPS22.3112.6318.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
