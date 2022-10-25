Garware Technic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.62 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:Net Sales at Rs 351.62 crore in September 2022 up 28.92% from Rs. 272.75 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.99 crore in September 2022 up 22.46% from Rs. 37.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.74 crore in September 2022 up 17.87% from Rs. 56.62 crore in September 2021.
Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 22.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.22 in September 2021.
|Garware Technic shares closed at 3,572.60 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.31% returns over the last 6 months and 7.77% over the last 12 months.
|Garware Technical Fibres
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|351.62
|293.42
|272.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|351.62
|293.42
|272.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|93.39
|104.90
|90.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.44
|14.28
|7.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.64
|-25.14
|-14.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.77
|42.69
|36.02
|Depreciation
|5.48
|5.38
|5.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|128.14
|119.28
|105.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|53.76
|32.04
|41.36
|Other Income
|7.50
|4.69
|9.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|61.26
|36.73
|51.23
|Interest
|3.09
|2.81
|2.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|58.17
|33.92
|48.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|58.17
|33.92
|48.57
|Tax
|12.18
|7.89
|11.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|45.99
|26.03
|37.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|45.99
|26.03
|37.56
|Equity Share Capital
|20.62
|20.62
|20.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.31
|12.63
|18.22
|Diluted EPS
|22.31
|12.63
|18.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.31
|12.63
|18.22
|Diluted EPS
|22.31
|12.63
|18.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited