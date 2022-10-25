Garware Technic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.62 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.62 crore in September 2022 up 28.92% from Rs. 272.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.99 crore in September 2022 up 22.46% from Rs. 37.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.74 crore in September 2022 up 17.87% from Rs. 56.62 crore in September 2021.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 22.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.22 in September 2021.