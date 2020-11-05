Garware Technic Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 278.90 crore, up 20% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.90 crore in September 2020 up 20% from Rs. 232.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.52 crore in September 2020 down 1.61% from Rs. 46.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.50 crore in September 2020 up 30.34% from Rs. 51.02 crore in September 2019.

Garware Technic EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.09 in September 2020 from Rs. 21.14 in September 2019.

Garware Technic shares closed at 1,962.85 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 54.67% returns over the last 6 months and 62.98% over the last 12 months.