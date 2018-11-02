App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:54 PM IST
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:54 PM IST

Garware Technic Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 261.84 crore, up 27.11% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:

Net Sales at Rs 261.84 crore in September 2018 up 27.11% from Rs. 205.99 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.93 crore in September 2018 up 16.98% from Rs. 28.15 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.20 crore in September 2018 up 18.39% from Rs. 47.47 crore in September 2017.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 15.05 in September 2018 from Rs. 12.87 in September 2017.

Garware Technic shares closed at 1,189.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 21.68% returns over the last 6 months and 29.57% over the last 12 months.

Garware Technical Fibres
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 261.84 244.26 205.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 261.84 244.26 205.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 85.68 75.11 72.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.55 16.08 7.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.89 -17.62 -18.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.42 34.01 24.91
Depreciation 4.23 4.11 3.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 88.52 84.95 76.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.33 47.62 39.35
Other Income 3.64 1.86 4.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.97 49.48 43.73
Interest 3.27 3.33 2.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.70 46.15 41.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.70 46.15 41.46
Tax 15.76 14.79 13.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.93 31.37 28.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.93 31.37 28.15
Equity Share Capital 21.88 21.88 21.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.05 14.33 12.87
Diluted EPS 15.05 14.33 12.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.05 14.33 12.87
Diluted EPS 15.05 14.33 12.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:43 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Garware Technic #Garware Technical Fibres #Results #Textiles - General

