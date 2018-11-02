Garware Technic Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 261.84 crore, up 27.11% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 261.84 crore in September 2018 up 27.11% from Rs. 205.99 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.93 crore in September 2018 up 16.98% from Rs. 28.15 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.20 crore in September 2018 up 18.39% from Rs. 47.47 crore in September 2017.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 15.05 in September 2018 from Rs. 12.87 in September 2017.

Garware Technic shares closed at 1,189.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 21.68% returns over the last 6 months and 29.57% over the last 12 months.