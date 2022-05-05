 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Garware Technic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.80 crore, up 18.58% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:

Net Sales at Rs 361.80 crore in March 2022 up 18.58% from Rs. 305.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.15 crore in March 2022 up 19.83% from Rs. 47.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.35 crore in March 2022 up 16.18% from Rs. 70.02 crore in March 2021.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 27.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.48 in March 2021.

Garware Technic shares closed at 3,035.80 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.13% returns over the last 6 months and 14.12% over the last 12 months.

Garware Technical Fibres
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 361.80 302.25 305.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 361.80 302.25 305.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.29 86.32 78.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.58 4.32 10.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.51 4.58 12.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.04 39.97 34.84
Depreciation 5.35 5.42 5.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 136.82 115.75 105.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.19 45.89 59.00
Other Income 4.80 4.80 5.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.00 50.69 64.68
Interest 1.46 4.02 2.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.54 46.67 62.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 74.54 46.67 62.36
Tax 17.39 11.79 14.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.15 34.88 47.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.15 34.88 47.69
Equity Share Capital 20.62 20.62 20.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.72 16.92 22.48
Diluted EPS 27.72 16.92 22.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.72 16.92 22.48
Diluted EPS 27.72 16.92 22.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 05:35 pm
