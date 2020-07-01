App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Garware Technic Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 244.19 crore, down 15.66% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:

Net Sales at Rs 244.19 crore in March 2020 down 15.66% from Rs. 289.54 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.20 crore in March 2020 up 99.96% from Rs. 36.61 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.78 crore in March 2020 up 69.12% from Rs. 59.00 crore in March 2019.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 33.45 in March 2020 from Rs. 16.73 in March 2019.

Garware Technic shares closed at 1,368.30 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.14% returns over the last 6 months and 11.87% over the last 12 months.

Garware Technical Fibres
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations244.19235.78289.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations244.19235.78289.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials50.4759.0368.13
Purchase of Traded Goods12.1611.235.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.26-7.4327.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost28.9736.1630.69
Depreciation5.104.984.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses88.1798.73106.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.0633.0846.32
Other Income44.618.168.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.6841.2454.44
Interest2.512.953.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.1738.2950.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax92.1738.2950.75
Tax18.979.3414.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.2028.9536.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.2028.9536.61
Equity Share Capital21.8821.8821.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.4513.2316.73
Diluted EPS33.4513.2316.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.4513.2316.73
Diluted EPS33.4513.2316.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:15 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Garware Technic #Garware Technical Fibres #Results #Textiles - General

