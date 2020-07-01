Garware Technic Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 244.19 crore, down 15.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.19 crore in March 2020 down 15.66% from Rs. 289.54 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.20 crore in March 2020 up 99.96% from Rs. 36.61 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.78 crore in March 2020 up 69.12% from Rs. 59.00 crore in March 2019.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 33.45 in March 2020 from Rs. 16.73 in March 2019.

Garware Technic shares closed at 1,368.30 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.14% returns over the last 6 months and 11.87% over the last 12 months.