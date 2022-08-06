Garware Technic Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 293.42 crore, up 22.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.42 crore in June 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 239.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.03 crore in June 2022 down 16.41% from Rs. 31.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.11 crore in June 2022 down 11.89% from Rs. 47.79 crore in June 2021.

Garware Technic EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.63 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.11 in June 2021.

Garware Technic shares closed at 3,229.85 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -7.06% over the last 12 months.