Garware Technic Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 235.78 crore, up 6.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.78 crore in December 2019 up 6.12% from Rs. 222.18 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.95 crore in December 2019 up 17.16% from Rs. 24.71 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.22 crore in December 2019 up 4.64% from Rs. 44.17 crore in December 2018.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 13.23 in December 2019 from Rs. 11.29 in December 2018.

Garware Technic shares closed at 1,480.50 on February 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.55% returns over the last 6 months and 32.47% over the last 12 months.