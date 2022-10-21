 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Garware Technic Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.98 crore, up 26.31% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 10:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:

Net Sales at Rs 355.98 crore in September 2022 up 26.31% from Rs. 281.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.77 crore in September 2022 up 16.82% from Rs. 40.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.58 crore in September 2022 up 14.27% from Rs. 60.89 crore in September 2021.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 23.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.83 in September 2021.

Garware Technic shares closed at 3,414.95 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.12% returns over the last 6 months and -4.14% over the last 12 months.

Garware Technical Fibres
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 355.98 304.50 281.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 355.98 304.50 281.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 92.14 110.46 92.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.44 14.28 7.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.27 -26.61 -14.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.25 43.17 36.38
Depreciation 5.49 5.39 5.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 130.83 122.57 108.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.57 35.24 45.60
Other Income 7.52 4.71 9.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.09 39.94 55.49
Interest 3.08 2.82 2.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.01 37.12 52.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 61.01 37.12 52.82
Tax 13.23 8.93 11.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.77 28.19 40.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.77 28.19 40.89
Minority Interest -- -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 47.77 28.19 40.89
Equity Share Capital 20.62 20.62 20.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.17 13.67 19.83
Diluted EPS 23.17 13.67 19.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.17 13.67 19.83
Diluted EPS 23.17 13.67 19.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Garware Technic #Garware Technical Fibres #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.