Garware Technic Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.98 crore, up 26.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 355.98 crore in September 2022 up 26.31% from Rs. 281.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.77 crore in September 2022 up 16.82% from Rs. 40.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.58 crore in September 2022 up 14.27% from Rs. 60.89 crore in September 2021.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 23.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.83 in September 2021.

Garware Technic shares closed at 3,414.95 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.12% returns over the last 6 months and -4.14% over the last 12 months.