Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Garware Technic Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 268.33 crore, up 15.45% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:

Net Sales at Rs 268.33 crore in September 2020 up 15.45% from Rs. 232.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.35 crore in September 2020 down 4.1% from Rs. 46.24 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.57 crore in September 2020 up 28.57% from Rs. 51.00 crore in September 2019.

Garware Technic EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.54 in September 2020 from Rs. 21.13 in September 2019.

Garware Technic shares closed at 2,003.00 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 57.57% returns over the last 6 months and 66.53% over the last 12 months.

Garware Technical Fibres
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations268.33152.39232.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations268.33152.39232.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials60.5629.2268.16
Purchase of Traded Goods6.915.226.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.281.34-5.94
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost41.1435.3735.29
Depreciation5.084.964.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses104.6763.3587.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.2512.9436.64
Other Income8.2411.519.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.4924.4546.46
Interest2.811.882.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.6922.5643.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax57.6922.5643.52
Tax13.344.88-2.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.3517.6846.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.3517.6846.24
Minority Interest--0.000.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates44.3517.6846.24
Equity Share Capital20.9421.8821.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.548.0821.13
Diluted EPS20.548.0821.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.548.0821.13
Diluted EPS20.548.0821.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Garware Technic #Garware Technical Fibres #Results #Textiles - General

