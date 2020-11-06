Garware Technic Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 268.33 crore, up 15.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.33 crore in September 2020 up 15.45% from Rs. 232.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.35 crore in September 2020 down 4.1% from Rs. 46.24 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.57 crore in September 2020 up 28.57% from Rs. 51.00 crore in September 2019.

Garware Technic EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.54 in September 2020 from Rs. 21.13 in September 2019.

Garware Technic shares closed at 2,003.00 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 57.57% returns over the last 6 months and 66.53% over the last 12 months.