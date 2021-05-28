MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Garware Technic Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 335.42 crore, up 32.81% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:

Net Sales at Rs 335.42 crore in March 2021 up 32.81% from Rs. 252.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.22 crore in March 2021 up 49.06% from Rs. 35.70 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.64 crore in March 2021 up 22.12% from Rs. 62.76 crore in March 2020.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 25.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.32 in March 2020.

Close

Garware Technic shares closed at 2,825.25 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.86% returns over the last 6 months and 116.14% over the last 12 months.

Garware Technical Fibres
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations335.42278.43252.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations335.42278.43252.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials86.6277.5562.46
Purchase of Traded Goods10.497.9012.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.78-10.224.53
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.7140.5229.15
Depreciation5.355.275.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses108.86104.4989.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.6052.9250.06
Other Income5.699.247.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.2962.1657.66
Interest2.483.162.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.8159.0054.79
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax68.8159.0054.79
Tax15.5915.8519.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.2243.1535.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.2243.1535.70
Minority Interest0.00--0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates53.2243.1535.70
Equity Share Capital20.6220.9421.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.0820.1916.32
Diluted EPS25.0820.1916.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.0820.1916.32
Diluted EPS25.0820.1916.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Garware Technic #Garware Technical Fibres #Results #Textiles - General
first published: May 28, 2021 02:22 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.