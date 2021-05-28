Garware Technic Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 335.42 crore, up 32.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 335.42 crore in March 2021 up 32.81% from Rs. 252.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.22 crore in March 2021 up 49.06% from Rs. 35.70 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.64 crore in March 2021 up 22.12% from Rs. 62.76 crore in March 2020.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 25.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.32 in March 2020.

Garware Technic shares closed at 2,825.25 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.86% returns over the last 6 months and 116.14% over the last 12 months.