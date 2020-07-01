Garware Technic Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 252.56 crore, down 12.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.56 crore in March 2020 down 12.77% from Rs. 289.54 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.70 crore in March 2020 down 2.51% from Rs. 36.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.76 crore in March 2020 up 6.32% from Rs. 59.03 crore in March 2019.

Garware Technic EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.32 in March 2020 from Rs. 16.74 in March 2019.

Garware Technic shares closed at 1,368.30 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.14% returns over the last 6 months and 11.87% over the last 12 months.