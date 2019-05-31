App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Garware Technic Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 289.54 crore, up 23.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:

Net Sales at Rs 289.54 crore in March 2019 up 23.32% from Rs. 234.79 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.62 crore in March 2019 up 24.74% from Rs. 29.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.03 crore in March 2019 up 24.96% from Rs. 47.24 crore in March 2018.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 16.74 in March 2019 from Rs. 13.42 in March 2018.

Garware Technic shares closed at 1,117.55 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.61% returns over the last 6 months and 20.01% over the last 12 months.

Garware Technical Fibres
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 289.54 222.18 214.06
Other Operating Income -- -- 1.45
Total Income From Operations 289.54 222.18 215.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 68.13 63.54 62.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.67 8.84 9.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 27.40 -4.55 -5.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.69 31.83 26.69
Depreciation 4.56 4.34 3.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 106.79 85.71 87.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.31 32.48 30.72
Other Income 8.15 7.38 0.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.47 39.85 31.25
Interest 3.69 3.43 1.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.77 36.43 29.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.77 36.43 29.36
Tax 14.15 11.70 9.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.62 24.72 19.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.62 24.72 19.65
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.62 24.72 19.65
Equity Share Capital 21.88 21.88 21.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.74 11.30 8.98
Diluted EPS 16.74 11.30 8.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.74 11.30 8.98
Diluted EPS 16.74 11.30 8.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 31, 2019 04:53 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Garware Technic #Garware Technical Fibres #Results #Textiles - General

