Garware Technic Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 289.54 crore, up 23.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.54 crore in March 2019 up 23.32% from Rs. 234.79 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.62 crore in March 2019 up 24.74% from Rs. 29.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.03 crore in March 2019 up 24.96% from Rs. 47.24 crore in March 2018.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 16.74 in March 2019 from Rs. 13.42 in March 2018.

Garware Technic shares closed at 1,117.55 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.61% returns over the last 6 months and 20.01% over the last 12 months.