Garware Technic Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.50 crore, up 25.24% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garware Technical Fibres are:

Net Sales at Rs 304.50 crore in June 2022 up 25.24% from Rs. 243.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.19 crore in June 2022 down 11.73% from Rs. 31.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.33 crore in June 2022 down 7.4% from Rs. 48.95 crore in June 2021.

Garware Technic EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.49 in June 2021.

Garware Technic shares closed at 3,229.85 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -7.06% over the last 12 months.

Garware Technical Fibres
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 304.50 356.31 243.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 304.50 356.31 243.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 110.46 77.77 87.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.28 7.88 11.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.61 21.93 -36.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.17 35.44 38.20
Depreciation 5.39 5.36 5.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 122.57 139.91 99.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.24 68.01 37.67
Other Income 4.71 4.82 6.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.94 72.83 43.69
Interest 2.82 1.47 2.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.12 71.36 41.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.12 71.36 41.33
Tax 8.93 17.47 9.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.19 53.89 31.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.19 53.89 31.94
Minority Interest -- 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.00 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.19 53.89 31.94
Equity Share Capital 20.62 20.62 20.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.67 26.14 15.49
Diluted EPS 13.67 26.14 15.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.67 26.14 15.49
Diluted EPS 13.67 26.14 15.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
