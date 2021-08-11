Garware Technic Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 243.13 crore, up 59.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 243.13 crore in June 2021 up 59.54% from Rs. 152.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.94 crore in June 2021 up 80.63% from Rs. 17.68 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.95 crore in June 2021 up 66.44% from Rs. 29.41 crore in June 2020.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 15.49 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.08 in June 2020.

Garware Technic shares closed at 3,388.50 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.90% returns over the last 6 months and 96.28% over the last 12 months.