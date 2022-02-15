Garware Technic Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 308.13 crore, up 10.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.13 crore in December 2021 up 10.67% from Rs. 278.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.06 crore in December 2021 down 11.79% from Rs. 43.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.40 crore in December 2021 down 10.43% from Rs. 67.43 crore in December 2020.

Garware Technic EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 20.19 in December 2020.

Garware Technic shares closed at 2,975.85 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.83% returns over the last 6 months and 31.75% over the last 12 months.