Garware Technic Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 278.43 crore, up 18.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.43 crore in December 2020 up 18.09% from Rs. 235.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.15 crore in December 2020 up 49.05% from Rs. 28.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.43 crore in December 2020 up 45.86% from Rs. 46.23 crore in December 2019.

Garware Technic EPS has increased to Rs. 20.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 13.23 in December 2019.

Garware Technic shares closed at 2,318.10 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.53% returns over the last 6 months and 56.68% over the last 12 months.