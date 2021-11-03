Garware Synth Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, up 48.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in September 2021 up 48.19% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021 up 12.99% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021 up 27.59% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2020.

Garware Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2020.

Garware Synth shares closed at 12.00 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.11% returns over the last 6 months