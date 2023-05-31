Garware Synth Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, down 20.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in March 2023 down 20.28% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 up 346.65% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 down 26.92% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

Garware Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2022.

Garware Synth shares closed at 9.41 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.38% returns over the last 6 months and -35.10% over the last 12 months.