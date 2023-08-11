Garware Synth Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore, down 1.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore in June 2023 down 1.16% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 15.27% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 up 20% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Garware Synth shares closed at 12.55 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.70% returns over the last 6 months and -2.71% over the last 12 months.