    Garware Synth Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore, down 1.16% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore in June 2023 down 1.16% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 15.27% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 up 20% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

    Garware Synth shares closed at 12.55 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.70% returns over the last 6 months and -2.71% over the last 12 months.

    Garware Synthetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.892.752.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.892.752.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.451.461.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.100.05-0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.490.590.48
    Depreciation0.110.110.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.620.590.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.13-0.050.07
    Other Income0.000.320.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.270.07
    Interest0.090.060.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.21-0.02
    Exceptional Items--0.22--
    P/L Before Tax0.040.43-0.02
    Tax0.07-0.200.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.63-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.63-0.03
    Equity Share Capital5.815.815.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.74-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.060.74-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.74-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.060.74-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Garware Synth #Garware Synthetics #Results #Textiles - Manmade
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

